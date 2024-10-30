Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 128222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

