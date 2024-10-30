ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ITT by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 108.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

