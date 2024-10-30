ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.860 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.86 EPS.

ITT Trading Down 0.9 %

ITT traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

