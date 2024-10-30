ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

ITT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,120. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

