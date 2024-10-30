iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 267.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $98.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

