Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 182% compared to the typical daily volume of 857 call options.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

LHX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.33. The company had a trading volume of 56,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $258.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after purchasing an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

