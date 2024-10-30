Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.98. 33,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,311. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $107.83. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.