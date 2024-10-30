Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

IWV stock opened at $331.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day moving average is $310.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.15 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

