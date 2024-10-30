Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $422.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $402.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $326.37 and a fifty-two week high of $433.20.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

