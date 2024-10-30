Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,446 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $201,000. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,823.6% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FMAY stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

