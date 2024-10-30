Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108,677 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 159.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.35. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $128.68 and a 52 week high of $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

