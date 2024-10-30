Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Position Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

