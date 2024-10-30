Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,429. The company has a market capitalization of $701.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,754.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

