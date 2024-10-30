IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE IGM traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.81. The company had a trading volume of 83,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.12. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.92 and a 1-year high of C$43.07.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of C$816.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

