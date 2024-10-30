ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 27,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

IBN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,396,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 620.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.