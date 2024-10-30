Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 25199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.19. The firm has a market cap of £14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International

In related news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,421.22). 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.