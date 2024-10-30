Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 180 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays raised their price target on Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.43.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.26 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.