Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WCN opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.38.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $940,335. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

