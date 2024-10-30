Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,978,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 873,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $534.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

