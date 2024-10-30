HI Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. HI has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $283,676.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,054.07 or 1.00285968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00045045 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $491,619.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

