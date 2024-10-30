Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

