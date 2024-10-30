Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 429,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,481 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $26,670.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,409,305.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,481 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $26,670.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,409,305.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,515 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $37,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,391,493 shares in the company, valued at $58,228,124.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 43,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,558. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.