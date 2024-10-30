GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.