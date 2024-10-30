Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

