Gimbal Financial Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,922,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 598,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,995 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. 127,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

