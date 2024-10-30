Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,291,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,686 shares.The stock last traded at $118.54 and had previously closed at $114.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 24.3% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

