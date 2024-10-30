General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.76. 152,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,930. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $237.50 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.69 and its 200 day moving average is $294.95.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

