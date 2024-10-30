Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AIRR opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.