Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.