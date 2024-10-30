GateToken (GT) Market Cap Reaches $795.90 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $795.90 million and $3.61 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00012176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,824.76 or 1.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00062484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,009,634 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,009,592.24027516 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.793122 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,791,514.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.