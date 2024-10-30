GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,649,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,831,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

GameStop last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

