Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 80,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 63,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Galway Metals Trading Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.