Franklin Financial Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 7.9 %

Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.32. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

In other news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,907.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 1,102 shares of company stock valued at $33,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.