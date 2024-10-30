Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

