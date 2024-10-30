Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$190.32 and last traded at C$190.05, with a volume of 23040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$188.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.80.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$170.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.1114111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -46.30%.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

