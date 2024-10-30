Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 2,086,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,292,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 829,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

