Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $45,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2,037.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 371,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

