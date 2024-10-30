Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 722,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

