Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 887.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Susan T. Flanagan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,905. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan T. Flanagan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,905. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

