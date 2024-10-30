First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,572.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $932.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,077.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,041.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $772.84 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

