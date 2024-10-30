First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,579 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,300,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after buying an additional 775,379 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.13. 563,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.77.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

