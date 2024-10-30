First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,003 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $625.23. 256,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,960. The company has a market capitalization of $174.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $481.94 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

