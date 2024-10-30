Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

