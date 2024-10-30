Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

FNF opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.