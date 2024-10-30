Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

