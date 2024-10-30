Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

