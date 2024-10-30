Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

