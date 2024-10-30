FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

FFW Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

FFW Increases Dividend

About FFW

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. FFW’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

