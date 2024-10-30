FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 29715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,902,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,729,672.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $363,830. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

