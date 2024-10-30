Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 5,774 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21,385.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

